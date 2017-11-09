SENIOR CITIZENS

Plan set forth to look into establishing senior center in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fitness classes at the Fresno Adult School at Manchester Mall are popular among seniors. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fitness classes at the Fresno Adult School at Manchester Mall are popular among seniors. They keep them busy and give them a chance to meet new friends but wish they had a separate senior center to call their own.

"That kind of makes us feel unimportant and that hurts," said Delia Flores.

The seniors recall an expanded area which used to exist at Manchester where they had more room to socialize and use a computer.

"A room where all the other people that does not do Zumba or physical fitness will have a place to sit and watch TV or visit," said Lisa Kolsch.

The Fresno City Council received a task force report which highlighted the need for a senior center. It is estimated over 13 percent of Fresno's population is over 60 years old. Valley cities smaller than Fresno, like Clovis, already have centers which serve seniors.

"Even very small communities surrounding the city of Fresno have them. Huron has a senior center. A purpose built senior center as does Orange Cove," said Clint Olivier.

Olivier says the project would require donations and grant funding to become a reality.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsManchester Mallzumbasenior citizensClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SENIOR CITIZENS
Creative solutions for long term insurance
Valley senior citizens received special treatment today at the Big Fresno Fair
Houston grandparents call local Chick-fil-A for help
Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news
More senior citizens
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your Weekend
Merced County Sheriff's hanger dedicated to former undersheriff Bill Blake
Veteran's Day events throughout the Valley
Yosemite National Park offering fee-free weekend for soldiers and their families
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fresno man who made national headlines for his Starbucks attack tells his side of the story
Several Fresno businesses hit by Americans with Disabilities lawsuits
Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path
'I regret that I am not president': Biden
California cracking down on use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers
Sexually violent predator released and now living in Fresno County, Sheriff's Office says
What is the Pie Face challenge?
Fresno State professor to pay $17K and undergo training after censoring students' pro-life messages
Show More
Sorry adult humans, new study says people are more sympathetic to dogs of any age than you
Police search for woman caught on video abandoning 9 puppies in Madera
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno man who made national headlines for his Starbucks attack tells his side of the story
Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path
Several Fresno businesses hit by Americans with Disabilities lawsuits
More Video