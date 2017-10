Several tents were set up around Fresno today inviting residents to come together to pray.A group of Fresno residents began setting up the non-denominational prayer tents about five months ago.While several groups set up the tents on different days of the week they all joined together this weekend for an event they call "100 tents prayer movement."An organizer of the event says she began setting up the tents because of all the negativity going on around the country.