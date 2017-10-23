COMMUNITY & EVENTS

These 10 Valley museums are participating in Free Museum Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten museums are participating in the event, put together by the Greater Fresno Alliance of Museums and Educational sites. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Valley museums are participating in a free museum day event on Saturday.

Ten museums are participating in the event, put together by the Greater Fresno Alliance of Museums and Educational sites.

It aims at giving everyone the opportunity to experience the wealth of art, culture, history and science in the greater Fresno region.

Participating Museums & Educational Sites for First Annual Free Museum Day
African American Historical & Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley, Fresno, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Central Sierra Historical Society & Museum, Shaver Lake, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fossil Discovery Center of Madera County, Chowchilla, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fresno Art Museum, Fresno, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fresno County Historical Museum & Big Fresno Fair Museum, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Henry Madden Library at Fresno State, Fresno, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust River Center, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shinzen Japanese Friendship Garden & Clark Bonsai Collection, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fresno Discovery Center, Fresno, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tulare County Museum at Mooney Grove Park, Visalia, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission does not include special ticketed events or parking fees. More museums may be added to the First Annual Free Museum Day prior to October 28. Visit fresnomuseums.com for an up-to-date
list of participants.

A map of the area's museums and educational sites is available at fresnomuseums.com. Visitors can also
find the map at each participating location.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmuseums
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
28th Civil War Revisited takes over Kearney Park with loud history
Families take a trip back in time at the Civil War Revisited in Kearney Park
Valley students learning how to live drug free lives during Red Ribbon Week
Future unclear for the Valley based non-profit Children's Musical Theaterworks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Smoking loud car leads Madera Police to champagne drinking driver
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Valley man who has motivated people to save lives now looking for someone to save his
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
Several tents set up around Fresno inviting residents to come together to pray
Show More
Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim
Families take a trip back in time at the Civil War Revisited in Kearney Park
Police helicopter crew hit with laser, pursues suspect through Fresno
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Northwest Fresno to help stop suicide
Former Miss Fresno County arrested
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
More Video