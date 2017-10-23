These 10 Valley museums are participating in Free Museum Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Valley museums are participating in a free museum day event on Saturday.
Ten museums are participating in the event, put together by the Greater Fresno Alliance of Museums and Educational sites.
It aims at giving everyone the opportunity to experience the wealth of art, culture, history and science in the greater Fresno region.
Participating Museums & Educational Sites for First Annual Free Museum Day
African American Historical & Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley, Fresno, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Central Sierra Historical Society & Museum, Shaver Lake, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fossil Discovery Center of Madera County, Chowchilla, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fresno Art Museum, Fresno, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fresno County Historical Museum & Big Fresno Fair Museum, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Henry Madden Library at Fresno State, Fresno, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust River Center, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shinzen Japanese Friendship Garden & Clark Bonsai Collection, Fresno, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fresno Discovery Center, Fresno, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tulare County Museum at Mooney Grove Park, Visalia, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free admission does not include special ticketed events or parking fees. More museums may be added to the First Annual Free Museum Day prior to October 28. Visit fresnomuseums.com for an up-to-date
list of participants.
A map of the area's museums and educational sites is available at fresnomuseums.com. Visitors can also
find the map at each participating location.