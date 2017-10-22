COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Today was the last day for families across the valley to take a trip back in time for the 28th civil war revisited at Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands attended the four-day event that provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War Era of the United States. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Today was the last day for families across the valley to take a trip back in time for the 28th civil war revisited at Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno.

Thousands attended the four-day event that provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War Era of the United States.

In addition to battle reenactments, the American Civil War Association re-enactors provide an up-close, first-person experience of what life was like 150 years ago.

The event put on by the Fresno Historical Society is the largest venue, longest-running Civil War reenactment west of the Mississippi River.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno historical societyFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno
Several tents were set up around Fresno today inviting residents to come together to pray
The grand opening celebration draws crowds of people in Downtown Fresno
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Northwest Fresno to help stop suicide
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Several tents were set up around Fresno today inviting residents to come together to pray
Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno
Fresno Police Skywatch Helicopter Crew gets hit with green laser and pursues suspect through Fresno
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Northwest Fresno to help stop suicide
Former Miss Fresno County arrested
The grand opening celebration draws crowds of people in Downtown Fresno
Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a West-central Fresno home
Show More
The future is unclear for hundreds of kids who have signed up to perform with the Children's Musical Theaterworks
Astros head to World Series after beating Yankees
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Fresno Police arrest gang member with loaded firearm during traffic stop
Governor Brown issues executive order to help remove hazardous waste from wildfire-impacted neighborhoods
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Several tents were set up around Fresno today inviting residents to come together to pray
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno
The future is unclear for hundreds of kids who have signed up to perform with the Children's Musical Theaterworks
More Video