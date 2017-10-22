Today was the last day for families across the valley to take a trip back in time for the 28th civil war revisited at Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno.Thousands attended the four-day event that provides an authentic picture of the life and culture of the Civil War Era of the United States.In addition to battle reenactments, the American Civil War Association re-enactors provide an up-close, first-person experience of what life was like 150 years ago.The event put on by the Fresno Historical Society is the largest venue, longest-running Civil War reenactment west of the Mississippi River.