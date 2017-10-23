Valley students learning how to live drug free lives during Red Ribbon Week

Red ribbons and streamers are hanging all over Bud Rank Elementary in Clovis as a reminder that this week is "Red Ribbon Week"-- a time to learn and be aware of the dangers of drugs.Students and staff at Bud Rank wore red, kicking off this week with a rally getting the message across of living a drug-free life.Student Finn McCall said, "Red Ribbon Week is just to recognize staying drug-free and just to help kids learn about how to stay drug-free and why it's so important to be drug-free."Each day will have a different theme-- Tuesday is MLB Day to "knock drugs out of the park".The school will also have a poster and essay contest related to being drug-free.