FRESNO COUNTY

Valley students learning how to live drug free lives during Red Ribbon Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Red ribbons and streamers are hanging all over Bud Rank Elementary in Clovis as a reminder that this week is Red Ribbon Week. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Red ribbons and streamers are hanging all over Bud Rank Elementary in Clovis as a reminder that this week is "Red Ribbon Week"-- a time to learn and be aware of the dangers of drugs.

Students and staff at Bud Rank wore red, kicking off this week with a rally getting the message across of living a drug-free life.

Student Finn McCall said, "Red Ribbon Week is just to recognize staying drug-free and just to help kids learn about how to stay drug-free and why it's so important to be drug-free."

Each day will have a different theme-- Tuesday is MLB Day to "knock drugs out of the park".

The school will also have a poster and essay contest related to being drug-free.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsdrugsschooleducationfresno countyclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Authorities investigate a shooting in Raisin City
"Well, we have goats;" Prather farm starts Airbnb service
PUMPKIN PATCH MAP: Where you can get your Jack-O-Lantern this Halloween
Crews continue to battle Silver Fire near Squaw Valley
More fresno county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Future unclear for the Valley based non-profit Children's Musical Theaterworks
Several tents set up around Fresno inviting residents to come together to pray
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno
Today was the last day for families across the valley to take a trip back in time for the 28th civil war revisited at Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno
More Community & Events
Top Stories
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Valley man who has motivated people to save lives now looking for someone to save his
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
Several tents set up around Fresno inviting residents to come together to pray
Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim
Show More
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno
Fresno Police Skywatch Helicopter Crew gets hit with green laser and pursues suspect through Fresno
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Northwest Fresno to help stop suicide
Former Miss Fresno County arrested
The grand opening celebration draws crowds of people in Downtown Fresno
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
More Video