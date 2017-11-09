COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Veteran's Day events throughout the Valley

Veteran's Day is a time to honor our active and retired service men and woman. Cities around the Valley are holding events to just that.



Yosemite National Park Fee-Free Weekend

WHERE: Yosemite National Park

WHEN: November 11th and 12th

Yosemite National Park offering fee-free weekend for soldiers and their families
Yosemite National Park is offering free admission to the public this weekend in honor of Veterans Day.


Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast

WHERE: 808 4th St, Clovis, Ca

WHEN: Saturday, November 11th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

It's a $7 donation and is hosted by VFW Post and Auxiliary 3225.


Fresno's Texas Roadhouse free lunch for veterans and active service members

WHERE: Texas Roadhouse

WHEN: Saturday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military can choose one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.


Fresno Veterans Day Parade

WHERE: Downtown Fresno

WHEN: Saturday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m.


The pre-parade ceremonies will begin at 10:30 am and the parade will step off at 11:00 am. The parade route will pass in front of Fresno City Hall on P Street and then turn to pass in front of the Veterans Memorial Museum on Fresno Street then will turn south on M Street.


Visalia Veterns Parade

WHERE: Corner of main and garden street in Visalia

WHEN: Saturday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m.

The parade is Saturday, November 18, 2017. The parade will begin at 10:00 am at the corner of main and garden street and proceed west on Main Street to Willis Street, where it will end at Willis and Center Street.
