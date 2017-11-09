Veteran's Day events throughout the Valley

#VeteransDay this SAT will be near perfect by the afternoon. Plenty of sun and temps warming into the mid 60s. #cawx pic.twitter.com/pksxGy8TrP— Alena Lee (@AlenaABC30) November 9, 2017
Yosemite National Park Fee-Free Weekend
WHERE: Yosemite National Park
WHEN: November 11th and 12th
Yosemite National Park is offering free admission to the public this weekend in honor of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast
WHERE: 808 4th St, Clovis, Ca
WHEN: Saturday, November 11th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
It's a $7 donation and is hosted by VFW Post and Auxiliary 3225.
Fresno's Texas Roadhouse free lunch for veterans and active service members
WHERE: Texas Roadhouse
WHEN: Saturday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m
All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military can choose one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Fresno Veterans Day Parade
WHERE: Downtown Fresno
WHEN: Saturday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m.
The pre-parade ceremonies will begin at 10:30 am and the parade will step off at 11:00 am. The parade route will pass in front of Fresno City Hall on P Street and then turn to pass in front of the Veterans Memorial Museum on Fresno Street then will turn south on M Street.
Visalia Veterns Parade
WHERE: Corner of main and garden street in Visalia
WHEN: Saturday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m.
The parade is Saturday, November 18, 2017. The parade will begin at 10:00 am at the corner of main and garden street and proceed west on Main Street to Willis Street, where it will end at Willis and Center Street.