Veteran's Day events throughout the Valley

#VeteransDay this SAT will be near perfect by the afternoon. Plenty of sun and temps warming into the mid 60s. #cawx pic.twitter.com/pksxGy8TrP — Alena Lee (@AlenaABC30) November 9, 2017

Veteran's Day is a time to honor our active and retired service men and woman. Cities around the Valley are holding events to just that.Yosemite National ParkNovember 11th and 12thYosemite National Park is offering free admission to the public this weekend in honor of Veterans Day.808 4th St, Clovis, CaSaturday, November 11th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.It's a $7 donation and is hosted by VFW Post and Auxiliary 3225.Texas RoadhouseSaturday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.mAll veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military can choose one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.Downtown FresnoSaturday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m.The pre-parade ceremonies will begin at 10:30 am and the parade will step off at 11:00 am. The parade route will pass in front of Fresno City Hall on P Street and then turn to pass in front of the Veterans Memorial Museum on Fresno Street then will turn south on M Street.Corner of main and garden street in VisaliaSaturday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m.The parade is Saturday, November 18, 2017. The parade will begin at 10:00 am at the corner of main and garden street and proceed west on Main Street to Willis Street, where it will end at Willis and Center Street.