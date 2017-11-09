Your Weekend

The 13th annual Fresno Film Festival kicks off on Friday and runs through the weekend at the Tower Theatre. Movie buffs have a chance at watching eight feature-length films from nine different countries.This year's festival opens with Django, which is a wartime biopic centered on the world-famous jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Visitors also can take part in some Q&A discussions and special filmmaker appearances. Festival passes are $50. Tickets for individual programs are ten dollars for general admission.Honor those who served and sacrificed for our country at the Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fresno. Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. in front of City Hall on Saturday. The parade kicks off a few minutes later. The route will travel west on Fresno Street, south on M Street, west on Tulare Street and it will end near Chukchansi Park.The Fresno County wine journey weekend is raising money for victims of the Napa Valley Wildfires. The two-day event features tastings at 18 Fresno County wineries. Each location will have select beverages to taste. In addition, most locations will have food and vendors and music for guests to enjoy. Tickets are $10 each with half of the proceeds going towards the Napa Valley Fire relief fund."It just shows all the wineries and vitners in California throughout California come together and support each other and are hoping to support the individuals that have been impacted by the individuals of this horrible tragedy whether that's being able to donate supplies monetary donations anything to show them were here to support them," said Ashley Green, Kings River Winery.Wristbands are available for $10 online and at the door and are good for both days. Special tickets available for $35 get you a spot on the charter bus that will stop at all locations over the two days.Valley Animal Center is hosting its Music for Mutts fundraiser Saturday night. Local Beatles cover band Beatleville will entertain guests all night long at the event. It is kid and pup friendly and tickets just cost $15 each. Guests can enjoy food from two different food trucks, which will be donating 10 percent of their sales back to the animal shelter. As the event falls on Veterans Day, Veterans are being offered free admission. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.