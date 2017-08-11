Deadly Central Fresno shooting may have been in self-defense, police say

Police said the shooting that killed a man in Central Fresno may have been in self-defense. Immediately after the shooting the man drove to police headquarters and told police he fired because he felt threatened.The man claims he had wrapped up renovating a house in Central Fresno and was driving out the neighborhood when he came across the driver of a Toyota Camry. The two exchanged words and that is when the man said the victim threatened him and may have had a weapon.The police have reviewed surveillance video and released the shooter, now they are working to confirm if the homicide victim did have a gun."It stirred people up for sure, a couple of us on this side walked out to see what was going on. At first you're a little sketched out, trying to be cool, check out what's going on," said Joe Beamon, neighbor.Neighbors said they did not hear any arguing Thursday morning-- only the shots when they rung out. The first neighbor to respond said he found the victim slumped over with several bullet holes above the handle of his car.Detectives have served a search warrant on the victim's car and said they are close to wrapping up this investigation.