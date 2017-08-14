KEITH FOSTER

Denny Foster sentenced to 18 months in prison in Keith Foster case

An 18-month prison sentence for one of the nephews of Fresno's former Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An 18-month prison sentence for one of the nephews of Fresno's former Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster.

A judge handed down the punishment this morning for Denny Foster, who admitted to buying marijuana and agreeing to sell it alongside his uncle. He has to turn himself in by January to serve his sentence.

Denny Foster could have received about four times as much prison time, but he agreed to testify against his uncle. However, prosecutors never called on him.

A jury found Keith Foster guilty on two counts of drug trafficking charges for heroin and marijuana. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.
