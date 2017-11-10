U.S. & WORLD

Department of Homeland Security warns that terrorists may start using drones to carry out attacks

The Department of Homeland Security is warning that terrorists may start using drones to carry out attacks.

The agency said overseas terror groups are using battlefield experience to pursue new tactics. That includes unmanned aircraft and chemical agents.

The DHS said home-grown terror suspects are communicating with each other on encrypted social media applications.

Terror groups are also urging recruits to use simple weapons like knives, vehicles, and home-made explosives to launch attacks.
