NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash in Lower Manhattan

Watch raw video from Sebastian Sobczak showing the chaotic scene moments after a terror suspect crashed into a school bus in Lower Manhattan. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (KFSN) --
Dramatic video shows the mangled yellow school bus with children on board after it was struck by a terror suspect driving a pickup truck in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The crash injured two students on the bus -- one critically and one with minor injuries.

** Watch the raw clip in the video player above. WARNING: Video is graphic and may not be suitable for everyone **

A driver and an attendant also were on the bus but suffered no serious injuries.

Police say the truck driver ran down cyclists and pedestrians Tuesday before smashing into the bus.

A passer-by who shot video that's been posted on social media shouts, "Oh, my God! Oh, my God. Horror." The video shows firefighters rescuing youngsters from the crumpled bus.

Eyewitness News reporter Rob Nelson has more on the story:
Rob Nelson has the latest information on the victims trapped in a school bus during the terror attack.

