Dramatic video shows the mangled yellow school bus with children on board after it was struck by a terror suspect driving a pickup truck in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.The crash injured two students on the bus -- one critically and one with minor injuries.A driver and an attendant also were on the bus but suffered no serious injuries.Police say the truck driver ran down cyclists and pedestrians Tuesday before smashing into the bus.A passer-by who shot video that's been posted on social media shouts, "Oh, my God! Oh, my God. Horror." The video shows firefighters rescuing youngsters from the crumpled bus.Eyewitness News reporter Rob Nelson has more on the story: