2 top spellers in Fresno County head to Scripps national competition

Ananya Vinay of Clovis secured her spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee during the Fresno County spell-off Wednesday afternoon.The Fugman Elementary sixth grader competed last year but didn't place in the top 50. This time around, she says she will be more prepared and hopes to do better in the competition."Last year i learned to be careful and learned harder words better prepared than last year," said Vinay.With this win, she also gets to represent the county in the state competition next month.The second place finisher, Mary Clair Nodoris from Our Lady of Perpetual Help, will also be in Stockton on behalf of Fresno County.