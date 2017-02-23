8th grader wins Tulare County spelling bee for third year, moves on to nationals

This year's Tulare County Office of Education Spelling Bee champ is the district's first three-peat winner.More than 200 students from more than 100 Tulare County schools competed at the event. This year's winner has won for the past three years.Eighth grader Sameera Hussein is an eighth grader at Sequoia Middle School in Porterville.Hussein won by spelling the word 'behemoth' correctly.With her win Hussein will be headed to the national competition in May.Hussein is the first person in the district to make an appearance three times.