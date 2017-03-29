A Santa Barbara ballet company is dancing its way through Valley schools

Wednesday was a day of ballet for students at Roosevelt High School."Many of our students who have never seen a live performance get to see one today," said Saima Nunez, RSA Dance Director.Bringing an audience from different schools pointers from the professionals during their first contemporary ballet performance"That's the whole reason I ended up dancing actually is, I saw State Street Ballet when I was in 2nd grade and was inspired to start dancing and now here I am," said Cecily Stewart, State Street Ballet dancer.The State Street Ballet Company from Santa Barbara is performing three excerpts from different collaborations-- one on point, one in flat ballet shoes, and another in socks."It makes me feel hopeful and just kind of reassuring that people are able to make careers out of this," said Hannah Lambert, student.Although it is the first contemporary performance for the class, these students are no stranger to the stage."I realized I wanted to be a dancer when I was 10 and since then I've just always been inspired to go out and be who I am," said Kenji Xiong, student.The aspiring entertainers are well on their way to making their dancing dreams come true"I've had 11 auditions this season," said Lambert.Something the ballet company wants to prove is possible"I hope they receive the message that they can do whatever they want to do if they are willing to put in the work," said Stewart.If you want to see more of State Street Ballet they are performing in Cinderella Saturday at the Saroyan Theater.