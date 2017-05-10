MADERA COUNTY

Artsfest has something for everyone

Madera County is celebrating the arts with a fun and free event happening this weekend.

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Madera County is celebrating the arts with a fun and free event happening this weekend.

Artsfest 2017 will show off everything from the canvas to dance floor.

Children will be able to participate in free hands-on art activities consisting of decorating flower pots and paper bags, painting rocks and necklaces, swirling pool paintings, and drawing chalk murals. They will also be encouraged to work with their parents to make play dough together.

The event will feature live art demonstrations and outdoor and indoor performance stages. Minarets High School Show Band and the Madera Ballet Folklorico are scheduled to perform on the outdoor stage. Flutes of the foothills and minarets singers and songwriters will perform in the indoor gallery.

Free snow cones and popcorn will be provided.

The event will be held in conjunction with a student art gallery. More than 250 students from 22 schools in Madera County competed in an art contest this spring. Artwork from students in kindergarten through high school will be displayed in a student art gallery at the event.

The free event is this Saturday, May 13th at the Madera County Office of Education at 1105 HWY 145 from 10 am to 2 pm.
