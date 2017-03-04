EDUCATION

Big Creek Elementary kids receive hands-on biology lesson through fish

EMBED </>More News Videos

Big Creek Elementary has partnered with Shaver Lake Trophy Trout to allow students the opportunity to help raise trout while experiencing the various stages between birth and adulthood. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Students in Beth Kilcrease's multi-grade classroom are learning the life cycle of fish in a unique way.

Big Creek Elementary has partnered with Shaver Lake Trophy Trout to allow students the opportunity to help raise trout while experiencing the various stages between birth and adulthood.

"They're right now in the Alvin Stage, so they're very small fish," Kilcrease explained. "They have their yolk sacs still attached and that's where they get their food and they do that for about two weeks and then they drop the yolk sac and that's when they need to be fed."

On Friday, students clamored to get a glimpse of the little guys but the tiny trout seemed to be camera shy, buy 4th grader Allie Taylor has a theory.

"They're probably hiding in the rocks somewhere," she exclaimed. "Playing hide and go seek or something."

The school received 60 eggs four weeks ago, and over the next month students will continue to monitor the tank's water quality and learn to appreciate the development of trout.

It's a lesson 7th grader Derek Ramirez says he's enjoying.

"I originally thought you could just pick them up and feed them and stuff," he said. "But I didn't know you have to put them in a dark environment with a certain amount of temperature and water. I just thought you just put them in the tank and feed them."

The trout will eventually grow much larger. It's an eight-week process that will take the fish from egg to the point where they are capable of feeding themselves.

The class project will take the students from Big Creek Elementary to Shaver Lake so they can release the trout into the late in early April.
Related Topics:
educationfresno countyeducationFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
Valley's brightest kids meet at Fresno State for Science Bowl
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
Academic decathlon win showcases University High School's history of success
More education
EDUCATION
Report shows misuse of California money by state employees
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
FUSD School Board declares district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
More Education
Top Stories
Obama spokesman says Trump's wiretapping allegation is false
Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace dies
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Porterville
Friends and family hold vigil for homeless man killed in Fresno
Family of suspected DUI driver speaks out after deadly crash in Northwest Fresno
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive High-Speed Rail report
Show More
Bond measure helping Madera fire and police make much needed changes
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Madera County authorities say fire department staffing critically low
Local political leaders pushing to get funding for Temperance Flats project
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
More News
Top Video
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Porterville
Friends and family hold vigil for homeless man killed in Fresno
Madera County authorities say fire department staffing critically low
More Video