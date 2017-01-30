EDUCATION

Bitwise hosts Fresno State career program for upcoming professionals

EMBED </>More News Videos

The school will soon put on its first free "Career Readiness Academy" at Bitwise. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Bitwise Industries in Downtown Fresno, learning takes place every day. Soon, people in the community can learn how to improve their jobs at this technology hub.

"We believe a strong Central Valley begins with a strong downtown," Dr. Scott Moore said. "So, we've partnered with Wells Fargo and several community-based organizations to offer workshops, all for free."

Moore is the dean of the Division of Continuing and Global Education at Fresno State. The school will soon put on its first free "Career Readiness Academy" at Bitwise.

"These are basic workplace development skills," he said. "We're going to offer everything from teamwork to collaboration, to creativity, to public speaking, to business communication classes, interview skills, resume writing."

Moore says the academy is for those who want to enter the workforce or those looking to advance their careers. It's now accepting applications for its school. You can sign up online, here.

Classes can be selected to fit a person's needs and they're offered downtown.

"We firmly believe in the revitalization of downtown," Moore said. "We're trying to bring Fresno State into the community where we believe the most need is. So this is a convenient location, it's close to central bus transportation. We think the community will find this area is accessible to their education."

Courses will be offered throughout the day and evenings.

The Career Readiness Academy kicks off the first week of February and ends in March. Fresno State officials hope this academy will give people the skills they need to improve their lives.
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresnofresno stateFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
University of California system approves first tuition increase in seven years
Fresno State president announces new focus and venue for arts and humanities program
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
Problems Only Left-Handed People Understand
More education
EDUCATION
Fate of Fresno Unified Superintendent still up in the air
Fresno Unified hoping to give students easier access to healthcare
University of California system approves first tuition increase in seven years
Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave
More Education
Top Stories
Judge orders Christopher Cheary to be sent to death row within 10 days
Acting Attorney General orders Justice Department not to defend Trump refugee order
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly deputy-involved shooting
Convicted Fresno County killer and death row inmate found dead in prison
Los Banos family stranded because of immigration order left with few options
George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital
Manhunt underway for escaped Atwater penitentiary inmate
Show More
Video: Newark auxiliary bishop attacked by parishioner
Bannon Given Seat at Security Council Principals Meetings
Trump signs executive order that aims to cut small business regulations
Trump: Airport chaos caused by protests, Schumer's tears
Bus driver involved in fiery Tulare County crash dies weeks later
More News
Top Video
Los Banos family stranded because of immigration order left with few options
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigates deadly deputy-involved shooting
Manhunt underway for escaped Atwater penitentiary inmate
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in southeast Fresno
More Video