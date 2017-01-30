Bitwise hosts Fresno State career program for upcoming professionals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --At Bitwise Industries in Downtown Fresno, learning takes place every day. Soon, people in the community can learn how to improve their jobs at this technology hub.
"We believe a strong Central Valley begins with a strong downtown," Dr. Scott Moore said. "So, we've partnered with Wells Fargo and several community-based organizations to offer workshops, all for free."
Moore is the dean of the Division of Continuing and Global Education at Fresno State. The school will soon put on its first free "Career Readiness Academy" at Bitwise.
"These are basic workplace development skills," he said. "We're going to offer everything from teamwork to collaboration, to creativity, to public speaking, to business communication classes, interview skills, resume writing."
Moore says the academy is for those who want to enter the workforce or those looking to advance their careers. It's now accepting applications for its school. You can sign up online, here.
Classes can be selected to fit a person's needs and they're offered downtown.
"We firmly believe in the revitalization of downtown," Moore said. "We're trying to bring Fresno State into the community where we believe the most need is. So this is a convenient location, it's close to central bus transportation. We think the community will find this area is accessible to their education."
Courses will be offered throughout the day and evenings.
The Career Readiness Academy kicks off the first week of February and ends in March. Fresno State officials hope this academy will give people the skills they need to improve their lives.