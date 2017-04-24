EDUCATION

California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Future Farmers of America mixed fun with their leadership development programs, and over 6,000 young people are in Fresno for the FFA State Conference. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California Food and Ag secretary Karen Ross was pleased by the sight of thousands of students attending this week's Future Farmers of America leadership conference in Fresno.

The Future Farmers of America mixed fun with their leadership development programs, and over 6,000 young people are in Fresno for the FFA State Conference.

Ross says many of them don't come from farming families.

"Some of the fastest growing chapters here and across the country are actually in urban centers which just shows this renewed interest," she said.

FFA members took in information sessions and had a chance to look into future careers. So, many kids are here and both convention centers downtown are being used. But this gathering isn't just about farming.

"Myself, as well as every member here, sees themselves grow not only in leadership but maturity as well," student Cori Hancock said.

Secretary Ross also spent time on the Fresno State campus to visit the Jordan Ag Research Center and talk with students. Ross is encouraged by the growth she has seen among young people interested in growing food.

"I am most excited that all of our colleges of agriculture throughout the system in California are bursting at the seams and people are surprised about that," she said.

And as far as the enthusiasm shown by the FFA students, Ross wishes she could bottle it.
Related Topics:
educationeducationagriculturefresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
Children learn about meteorology at Pacific Union Elementary
Nonprofit repurposes waste to inspire creativity
Chain reaction domino toppling record broken at SJ museum
More education
EDUCATION
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
What is the Day of Silence?
Fresno State professor who made controversial tweet about President on paid leave
Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled
More Education
Top Stories
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
Show More
2 found guilty in 1st trial over Cliven Bundy standoff in Nevada
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition
Woman ejected, pinned by own car after suspected DUI crash in Southeast Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno
More News
Top Video
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
Today's Top Stories
More Video