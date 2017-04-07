CALIFORNIA

California teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools

EMBED </>More News Videos

Orange County School of the Arts senior Cassandra Hsiao accomplished the rare feat of being accepted to all eight prestigious Ivy League schools. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
A Santa Ana teen has a tough decision ahead: Which of the Ivy League schools to attend?

Orange County School of the Arts senior Cassandra Hsiao accomplished the rare feat of being accepted to all eight of the prestigious colleges and universities.

"It's incredible," Hsiao said. "It is absolutely beyond my wildest dreams."

The 17-year-old, who came to the United States when she was 5 years old, wrote her application essays on what it was like to grow up bilingual.

"My essay explored how language is different inside the house and outside the house," she said.

Hsiao, who scored a 1540 on her SATs and carries a 4.67 GPA, needs to decide on a major. She is thinking of the storytelling arts.

And as a Southern Californian, she knows whichever school she chooses will be in a colder, snowier environment than home.

But she shrugs off that concern.

"Humans are adaptable," she said. "I can survive."
Related Topics:
educationcollegecaliforniaSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, publicist says
PHOTOS: 2 bald eagles take up residence near Milpitas school
More california
EDUCATION
Project combining literacy and art at McLane High School inspired by writer's life story
Children First: Finding Help and Hope; Suicide Prevention
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
Sanger High School students taking a stand against bullying by joining a global movement
More Education
Top Stories
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
Nikki Haley warns the US is 'prepared to do more' in Syria
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Hijacked truck crashes into Stockholm store in terror attack
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Show More
Syria, Russia slam US over airstrike on Syrian air base
Timeline of the Syrian civil war and US response
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley
More News
Top Video
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
Central California Weather
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
More Video