FRESNO

Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor

At Saint Helen's School of Fresno, if there is one thing these kids are learning it is that perseverance pays off. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Saint Helen's School of Fresno, if there is one thing these kids are learning it is that perseverance pays off. That lesson comes one week before the school was set to close its doors for good.

Parents put in countless hours, organizing fundraisers and hosting events and in just a couple of months they raised about $350,000. But years of financial problems put them $600,000 in the red and at this community meeting most people were worried. That's until staff revealed that an anonymous donor is donating $250,000.

Parents sat in disbelief-- hugged and cried.

"I'm still crying-- it's just a blessing. I don't know, I'm just so happy right now," said Juvencio Alarcon, parent.

Then it was revealed the anonymous donor was sitting among them. She doesn't want to be identified but a spokesperson on her behalf said the Catholic parishioner felt in her heart it was right.

"God moves in his manner not in ours, so when we at least say yes things seem to happen a whole lot better," said Douglas Kennedy, donor's friend.

So when students walk through these doors Friday, it won't be their final last day of school and there will be many more lessons learned. Just some might be a little more meaningful than others.

In addition to the generous donation three new benefactors will provide $70,000 a year to support the students and staff.

The parents and teachers know the fight isn't over yet but at least now they are out of debt.
