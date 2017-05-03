GOOD NEWS

Central High Grizzly Band holds fundraiser to perform at Carnegie Hall

EMBED </>More News Videos

Carnegie Hall is a world renowned stage that musicians dream of performing on and a Central Valley high school will be getting that chance. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Carnegie Hall is a world renowned stage that musicians dream of performing on and a Central Valley high school will be getting that chance.

The high school students will represent the Valley and Fresno County at Carnegie Hall next year. There will be about 50 students going.

The Central High Grizzly Band is one of six ensembles and two college groups set to perform at Carnegie Hall. each will be judged by national and international judges.

In addition to performing they'll be taking part in workshops learning from some of the best in the industry.

This weekend you can help them raise money for the trip. They are holding their "Jazz in the Vines" at Yribarren Family Vineyard.

Jazz in the Vines
Saturday, May 6th

Yribarren Family Vineyard
May 6th from 5:30-11:00.
Dinner, dancing and live music.

$35/Person
Tickets available at centralhighgrizzlyband.com
Related Topics:
educationbandgood newsFresno - West Central
Load Comments
GOOD NEWS
Last dog left at shelter gets adopted
Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive
Valley growers come to the aid of a Fresno farmer in need
University High School in Fresno ranks among the best on list for best high schools in California
More good news
EDUCATION
Four Sunnyside High School students chosen for $20,000 college scholarship
University High School in Fresno ranks among the best on list for best high schools in California
Tiny house program in Fresno helping teachers learn new skills
Schools offering traditional classes to students recovering from addiction
More Education
Top Stories
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
Several Fresno massage parlors busted for alleged prostitution ring
Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
Fresno family describes terrifying moments before tornado destroys Texas home
Bay Area man accused of killing woman and dumping body in Merced dumpster pleads not guilty
Show More
Three-year-old boy alerts family to fire inside Fresno apartment
Tulare County authorities say teen clerk locked store doors, sexually assaulted 55-year-old woman
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Frigid water from record snowpack has unexpected consequences for Valley campgrounds
Casa de Tamales temporarily closes Fulton Mall location during construction
More News
Top Video
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
Several Fresno massage parlors busted for alleged prostitution ring
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
More Video