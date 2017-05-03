Central High Grizzly Band holds fundraiser to perform at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall is a world renowned stage that musicians dream of performing on and a Central Valley high school will be getting that chance.The high school students will represent the Valley and Fresno County at Carnegie Hall next year. There will be about 50 students going.The Central High Grizzly Band is one of six ensembles and two college groups set to perform at Carnegie Hall. each will be judged by national and international judges.In addition to performing they'll be taking part in workshops learning from some of the best in the industry.This weekend you can help them raise money for the trip. They are holding their "Jazz in the Vines" at Yribarren Family Vineyard.Saturday, May 6thYribarren Family VineyardMay 6th from 5:30-11:00.Dinner, dancing and live music.$35/Person