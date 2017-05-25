FRESNO COUNTY

Central High School senior graduating despite dealing with losing mom and brother

EMBED </>More Videos

Ploua Xiong knows the meaning of perseverance. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ploua Xiong knows the meaning of perseverance.

"If I just give up then I'm giving up on everyone not just me, like everyone around me."

Xiong learned to adapt at a young age when her family moved to the United States from Thailand. She learned how to speak English in elementary school and eventually overcame her language barrier, but her family's toughest times were still ahead.

"Everything feels like its fake."

Xiong's mom died suddenly during her sophomore year.

"When I lost her it was like I'm being thrown in a dark hole, I'm thinking how am I going to survive without her."

Two school years later as a senior, Xiong lost her brother.

"Sorry-- I lost him this year, first semester, on the day before my birthday."

While grieving the loss of her loved ones, the Central High West campus student said the love from her family and support from her school is what got her through these trying times. Now, Xiong is on the path to become a nurse and just recently became a state certified nursing assistant.

" Ploua is one of the reasons I come to work every day, she really is an outstanding student and has really overcome a lot through life and has really understood that that shouldn't hold her back," said Steven Holdridge, nursing instructor.

Xiong will be attending Fresno City College to enroll in their nursing program in the fall, and said although her mom and brother won't get to be at her graduation she knows they are watching over her every step of the way.

"I can't just give up, not yet."
Related Topics:
educationgraduationfresno countycentral unified school districtFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Correctional Officer Malama Scanlan makes progress toward recovery after Fresno County Jail shooting
Clovis East's class of 2017 inspiring younger generation by paying visits to elementary schools
Fresno County Sheriff's Office closes Kings River until further notice
More fresno county
EDUCATION
Central Valley high school students have project displayed in Smithsonian
Clovis East's class of 2017 inspiring younger generation by paying visits to elementary schools
Madera class project gets inspiration from world-renowned wax museum
Merced school staff members kiss pigs for good cause
More Education
Top Stories
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99
Fresno mayor seeks city council's support for ambitious budget plans
Skydiver in wingsuit dies in Lodi
Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno
Show More
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
GOP hopeful charged with misdemeanor assault
Friends, Visalia nurse, rescue woman after near-drowning
Fresno County Sheriff's Office closes Kings River until further notice
Former Univision chairman Jerry Perenchio dies at age 86, family confirms
More News
Top Video
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Fresno mayor seeks city council's support for ambitious budget plans
Your Weekend
New business in Oakhurst is catering to craft connoisseurs with its own whiskey, brandies, and more
More Video