Central Valley high school students have project displayed in Smithsonian

A group of Central Valley high school students are getting national recognition for a project they did for a competition.Simran Kaur, Sumeet Kaur, Amber Wiltse, and Emily Griggs are representing Central High School-West in the national history day competition. Out of 40,000 students their project called "Breaking the Glass Ceiling" was selected to go on display at the Smithsonian in Washington DC in June.Despite the honor the competition isn't over yet and they need help in getting to the nation's capital.A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise nearly $8,000 for travel expenses;