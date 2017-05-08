Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure

Doors could close to some CART students in Clovis, and only the passage of a bill will keep the school operating.Change may be coming to the Center for Advanced Research and Technology in Clovis. It's an education program known for offering 11th and 12th graders education in 14 different career fields."Without fixing this in a timely way, we simply risk messing up the success story that is CARTs," assemblymember Jim Patterson said.Every few years, CEO Rick Watson says CART turns to legislation to keep the school running, otherwise it doesn't pass state education codes.Patterson is pushing for a new bill that will update those state education codes and allow the center to continue educating students the way it has been permanently."That is what CART has seized on, a 21st-century opportunity to teach kids and they've been very successful," Patterson said. "But we've been sort of shackled with an old fashioned sort of out-of-date education code."If the bill doesn't pass, Watson says students hours for CART won't be recognized, meaning they'll fall short of required school hours and have to continue full time at their home schools.He also says it also wouldn't allow teachers at CART from the Fresno and Clovis school districts to teach students from either school - which means less opportunity and class choices for students"I'd be devastated if other students wouldn't be able to take these classes," student Gabby Avila said.The bill goes to the education committee Wednesday, and if it makes it through the assembly and senate, the governor could sign it by fall."We love the fact that this experience has something to do with their success and their future," Watson said.