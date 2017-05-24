FRESNO COUNTY

Clovis East's class of 2017 inspiring younger generation by paying visits to elementary schools

The Clovis East Timberwolves are creating a new tradition. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Clovis East Timberwolves are creating a new tradition.

"Our district motto this year was honoring the past and inspiring the future, and that's exactly what they did today," said Kacey Gibson, Principal.

Graduating seniors are taking a trip back in time, visiting seven different elementary schools they used to attend, encouraging a younger generation to stay in school.

"As a little kid I just really remember looking up to the Clovis East students, thinking they were the best kids ever. So I think this will really be inspiring for them, hopefully they'll want to go and do better things at Clovis East too," said Mia Castillo, Clovis East senior.

Dressed in their caps and gowns, seniors who went to Reagan Elementary School came back to encourage the bright eyes staring back at them to graduate.

"I think it's very important to the elementary school students, I think they can kind of see a goal in mind so that they know where they're headed," said Gibson.

Especially helpful for 6th graders making the jump to middle school this fall.

Braylen Hall, a 6th grade student, said "It made me feel more comfortable and confident, like that it's easier."

Before finishing their speeches, the seniors didn't forget to thank their former elementary school teachers watching from the crowd.

"I wish for them to have absolutely amazing lives, that everything goes for them the way it was meant to be," said Sabrina Mendez, 6th grade teacher.
