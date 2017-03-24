  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
EDUCATION

Clovis education program focuses on high school students hoping for teaching career

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 200 high school students from five different districts came to Clovis with one similar interest - they want to be teachers. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two-hundred high school students from five different districts came to Clovis with one similar interest - they want to be teachers.

A field trip to Clovis Community College put on by the organization Educators Rising is supporting students on the preparation path at a younger age - hoping to prevent another teacher shortage crisis for the future

"High school students have told us they really want to learn about future careers to have the opportunity to meet people doing those jobs," said Greg Nicholson, Director of Advancement.

The peers soaked up knowledge from a panel of professors and teachers, followed by small group sessions on the subject of their choice.

"I really wanted students to see you don't have to be great in the content, you have to be passionate about the students and passionate about the learning," said Callie Laflam, Fresno Unified teacher.

The Fresno faculty hopes to trigger interest and teach the striving school teachers as much as they can before they graduate to the next chapter of their life- college.

"It's a big relief, I'm not going in unsure and I have, for the most part, a general idea of what I'm getting into," said Zarina Ruiz, student.

The students touting the college on Friday could be the next generation of education.

"We have several students who were in classes like this, or clubs like this, who've gone on to get their teaching credential and are now teaching in the high schools where they went to school," said Nicholson.
Related Topics:
educationeducationclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Libraries are hosting 'stuffed animal sleepovers'
6th grader accused of selling water snakes as sex toys
CSU Board of Trustees votes to increase tuition by 5 percent
Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo
More education
EDUCATION
Disney and other organizations partner up to promote reading, donate books to Tulare School District
Schools across the country opening their doors to dogs
CSU Board of Trustees votes to increase tuition by 5 percent
Fresno County schools, including Clovis Unified, impacted by internet outage
More Education
Top Stories
Ryan pulls 'fundamentally flawed' GOP health care bill
Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads
Planned Parenthood proponents gather in Downtown Hanford in support of Obamacare
House GOP abruptly pulls Donald Trump's health care bill
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
Show More
Fresno firefighters save home after car, carport fire
Fresno Police looking for a person of interest seen in video walking away from murder scene
High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County
Family files wrongful death claim against city of Lemoore after man dies in police custody
Family of London doctor with roots in South Valley talk about his heroic actions during terror attack
More News
Top Video
Planned Parenthood proponents gather in Downtown Hanford in support of Obamacare
Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads
Today's Top Stories
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
More Video