We want to give a big congratulations to Clovis High School Varsity Color Guard for their tremendous performance in the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.Out of 131 competing groups from around the world, Clovis High finished in 9th place.Groups that make it to WGI finals are considered to be the best of the best in the world. The last time Clovis High traveled with the color guard to Dayton, Ohio for World Championships was in 1995.