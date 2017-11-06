In Education Watch, Clovis North wants all its students to attend college, this week the high school is setting class time aside to allow every senior the chance to apply for higher education.Students at Clovis North are getting all the resources they need to further their education. For the first time in school history, Clovis North is introducing Bronco College Application Day, a two day event that will see every senior submit their applications for college.Clovis North Counselor, Jay Center said, "We want every senior to fill out for at least the minimum fill out the Clovis Community College application at a minimum but many of our seniors are working on all the systems, Cal State University and UC."Teams of counselors and college representatives are on campus to help the 577 seniors who are filling out their online applications.Students like Tim Childs say this helps relieve some of the stress seniors may have when applying to college.Clovis North Senior, Tim Childs said, "Most of my colleagues, my friends they really see this experience as a very intuitive...compared to just doing it by yourself or with the help of your parents, it's definitely really helpful."college application day was developed by Clovis North after learning of similar events held at schools in other parts of the state"Northern California, Southern California is big on these college application days so we thought we want to replicate that....as a high school that's 7th-12 it was perfect for us and we really saw this to be a benefit for our program," Center explained.Together with the application process, a number of four-year universities and military options are on campus this week to get the students to think about life after high school.