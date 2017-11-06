EDUCATION

Clovis North is introducing Bronco College Application Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Bronco College Application Day (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In Education Watch, Clovis North wants all its students to attend college, this week the high school is setting class time aside to allow every senior the chance to apply for higher education.

Students at Clovis North are getting all the resources they need to further their education. For the first time in school history, Clovis North is introducing Bronco College Application Day, a two day event that will see every senior submit their applications for college.

Clovis North Counselor, Jay Center said, "We want every senior to fill out for at least the minimum fill out the Clovis Community College application at a minimum but many of our seniors are working on all the systems, Cal State University and UC."

Teams of counselors and college representatives are on campus to help the 577 seniors who are filling out their online applications.

Students like Tim Childs say this helps relieve some of the stress seniors may have when applying to college.

Clovis North Senior, Tim Childs said, "Most of my colleagues, my friends they really see this experience as a very intuitive...compared to just doing it by yourself or with the help of your parents, it's definitely really helpful."

college application day was developed by Clovis North after learning of similar events held at schools in other parts of the state

"Northern California, Southern California is big on these college application days so we thought we want to replicate that....as a high school that's 7th-12 it was perfect for us and we really saw this to be a benefit for our program," Center explained.

Together with the application process, a number of four-year universities and military options are on campus this week to get the students to think about life after high school.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcloviscollegeFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Paying in-state tuition, it pays to establish residency
Fresno Unified is preparing for a possible teacher's strike
Fresno business focusing on STEM pathways for children
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
More Education
Top Stories
A former Fresno teacher accused of sex crimes with may have more victims
Fresno State's director of athletics Jim Bartko resigns
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Woman and man killed in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
Trump says Texas church mass shooting not a 'guns situation'
Elementary school in Porterville raising money to honor teacher who recently passed away
Bill at the Capitol looks to get rid of Daylight Saving Time
Show More
New link: Gunman's former in-laws often attended church
Texas church shooter 'was there to kill everybody,' source says
2 people sent to the hospital after shooting in Southwest Fresno
Texas church gunman charged with animal cruelty
Police investigating traffic incident in Downtown Fresno
More News
Top Video
Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution
A former Fresno teacher accused of sex crimes with may have more victims
Valley non-profit collecting items to send to troops overseas
2 people sent to the hospital after shooting in Southwest Fresno
More Video