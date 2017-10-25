Clovis Unified School board meeting as parents aired concerns regarding racist post made by several students

A handful of parents at the meeting primarily spoke about what is going to be done to change the climate and culture within the district."The children who made these racial slurs it was a big deal."One by one, Clovis Unified parents, disturbed by this racist post shared by several district teenage students spoke out at the board meeting Wednesday night to express their frustration."Denounce the attacks that were made against children of color."The post went viral at the end of September on social media. It included hateful images and messages about owning and killing slaves.Since then, the district says it has addressed the concerns and at the meeting board members proposed a resolution plan to enact change."To create an environment that is by mutual respect and dignity for every student...articulate the core values of the district of achievement for all students...hire train sustain and value a high-quality workforce," said Board President Sandy Budd.However, parent Summer Whitley felt the suggested plan does not take care of the current problem."There's nothing major able us to hold you accountable," said Whitley.She came up with these action items that she wanted the district to execute."First a district announcement of consequences...public recognition for a student that came forward...demand for immediate removal of racist imager and wording from all CUSD campuses," said Whitley.After Whitely was done, some in the crowd applauded.But not Vicki Montgomery, he believes concerned parents should leave it up to the district."I feel like as a parent unless you know--all the ins and outs how can you set recommendations to a big school district like this you have to know all the avenues," said Montgomery.Before the board voted, Superintendent Eimear O'farrel shared this message with them."I just want to publicly commit to you that if you approve this resolution tonight we will deliver," said Dr. O'Farrell.