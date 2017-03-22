CSU Board of Trustees votes to increase tuition by 5 percent

The Cal State University Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday to increase tuition at its 23 campuses for the first time in six years.The plan raises tuition by about $270 for undergraduates for the 2017-18 school year. The current tuition is $5,472. Beginning fall 2017, the annual tuition rate for a full-time undergraduate student will increase to $5,742."The university faces a critical juncture where additional revenue is needed if we are to continue the trajectory that has seen campuses reach all-time highs in graduation rates," said Steve Relyea, CSU executive vice chancellor and chief financial officer. "If our advocacy efforts do not result in adequately funding the trustees' budget request, the revenue generated by this increase will allow us to add faculty, courses, advisors and other resources to improve students' opportunities for success. This is not a course of action that is taken lightly. Through the university's robust financial aid program we will ensure that students who require the most financial assistance will not face any additional burden associated with the tuition increase."CSU says nearly 63 percent of California State University undergraduate students have their tuition fully covered by financial aid and will not be impacted by the increase.