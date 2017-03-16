Design Science Early College High School helping kids realize their dreams

The kids at Design Science Early College High School intend to break the cycle of poverty. Forty eight seniors will soon graduate and all of them have been accepted into four-year colleges.Misael Campos has been offered a scholarship to attend Princeton to study physics."I was in disbelief. I didn't start celebrating until a few weeks afterward because it took that much time for it to sink in. I feel like it's a dream come true for all of us both-- me and my parents."Principal Tressa Overstreet said the school serves families from low socioeconomic backgrounds."The first thing we have to sell is that you are college material and that we work on, I want you to dare to dream of how your life could be different."Design Science High is a partnership between Fresno Unified and Fresno City College.Five seniors, including Jackson Whittle, will graduate with a high school diploma and an associate of arts degree. She hasn't decided which college to attend."I applied to Fresno State. I applied to UC Davis, UC Berkeley, Dillard University, Grand Canyon, Tuskegee, and Bethune-Cookman."The kids thrive under constant support from staff and classmates.College might seem out of reach to their own parents."Because of that culture that kind of helps families realize that's something that is accomplishable. It can really happen," said Madelyn San, senior.San has been accepted by several CSU and UC campuses."They have every odd stacked against them and they push forward."Once they enroll, students form a road map to college.