Disney and other organizations partner up to promote reading, donate books to Tulare School District

Disney's ABC Television Group, First Book, and ABC30 have partnered up to promote the magic of storytelling.Wednesday, kids in Tulare County were the happy recipients of thousands of books. The goal of this campaign is to provide new books to kids in need in the community-- many do not own any, making it hard for them to read and succeed.The students who participated are part of the Choices after school program. There are over 30 sites county wide and all 2,800 students in that program will be receiving a book in the next few weeks.In all, Disney donated 5,000 books to the Tulare School District.