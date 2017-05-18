EDUCATION

English-learning students celebrate graduation from Merced CBET program

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of adult students will be recognized for completing a program aimed at helping them and their kids learn English. They will receive their awards at the MCSD Family Center in Merced. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A group of adult students will be recognized for completing a program aimed at helping them and their kids learn English. They will receive their awards at the MCSD Family Center in Merced.

These students are breaking barriers as they're now one step closer to becoming the teacher. Maria Govea has been part of the community-based English tutoring program in Merced for years.

She says she didn't have a problem understanding the language but joined the program because writing in English was a different story.

"When you speak, it's nothing," she said. "And when you write, it's something else. It was very hard for me."

The CBET program helps students like Maria learn to speak and write English. It's a partnership between the Merced City School District and the Merced Union High School District. The adult students are also learning to type on a keyboard, write emails, and work on Google apps.

"They can go according to their pace, according to their speed of hot," CBET Instructor Tzeng Saechao explained. "They learn and at the same time. Their's no pressure on the student."

The parents in the program get English lessons for free, but there's one condition: they have to tutor their own kids and show proof.

School officials say students with parents in the program are improving in the classroom. Govea says she can now help her daughter with school projects - something she wasn't able to do before.

"My daughter is proud of me because I'm giving her an example," Govea explained.

Govea and a group of other students will be recognized for completing this year's program on Thursday - all leaving with a new set of skills they will take from the classroom to the real world.

"When you the change in some, change in their life, you see it was worth your time, and worth your effort," Saechao exclaimed. "It makes you want to come to work every day."

The program finished up with 28 students, and they hope to have just as many when the program starts back up in August.
Related Topics:
educationeducationMerced
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Former gang member gets Master's degree from Columbia
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
Fresno Unified school impresses state's top education leader
Valley Children's teams up with the American Heart Association to give kids lifesaving skills
More education
EDUCATION
Former gang member gets Master's degree from Columbia
Coffee makers - they're not just for coffee anymore
Elementary school in Parlier breaks ground on new multipurpose room
Fresno Unified school impresses state's top education leader
More Education
Top Stories
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Wildfire near Coalinga grows to over 4,000 acres
Defense and prosecution portrays two very different shades of Keith Foster in trial
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Fresno leaders decide punishment for fair evaders before Bus Rapid Transit system rolls out
Initiative Foods marks major milestone toward rebuild after devastating Sanger fire
Show More
Central Fresno murder caught on camera, police search for suspect
Fresno Fire Department expanding water rescue team ahead of summer
Madera boy accidentally shoots younger brother, police say
Pit Bull involved in mauling to be returned to owner
Roger Ailes, media guru and political strategist, dies at 77
More News
Top Video
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Initiative Foods marks major milestone toward rebuild after devastating Sanger fire
Fresno leaders decide punishment for fair evaders before Bus Rapid Transit system rolls out
More Video