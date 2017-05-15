"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving

The grim reaper is making the rounds once again at Valley high schools.He's part of a sobering and very real-looking performance to remind students about the dangers of drinking and driving.Police, firefighters, and paramedics all took part Monday in a staged car crash at the Central High School - East Campus.It's a drama known as Every 15 Minutes, a reminder that every fifteen minutes in the United States someone is killed in a car crash related to alcohol.The performance involves a crash scene and student actors, including the young drunk driver who is arrested at the end.