"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving

It's a reminder that every fifteen minutes, someone is killed in a car crash related to alcohol in the United States. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The grim reaper is making the rounds once again at Valley high schools.

He's part of a sobering and very real-looking performance to remind students about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics all took part Monday in a staged car crash at the Central High School - East Campus.

It's a drama known as Every 15 Minutes, a reminder that every fifteen minutes in the United States someone is killed in a car crash related to alcohol.

The performance involves a crash scene and student actors, including the young drunk driver who is arrested at the end.
