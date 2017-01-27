FRESNO

Fate of Fresno Unified Superintendent still up in the air

After spending eight hours behind closed doors, spread over the course of three meetings, Fresno Unified trustees emerged Thursday to deliver the same old message. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After spending eight hours behind closed doors, spread over the course of three meetings, Fresno Unified trustees emerged Thursday to deliver the same old message.

The meetings have been about personnel issues, board members say they can't identify who it's about, but this week's agenda listed the possibility of hiring an interim superintendent. That item is why there is speculation Superintendent Michael Hanson may be forced to leave earlier.

"Doesn't build too much trust with these community organizations," said Blong Xiong, community advocate.

Xiong and other Fresno leaders have repeatedly expressed concern about these special closed door meetings.

Hanson announced more than a month ago he will step down in August. And activists believe the board is wasting time trying to oust someone who's already declared his departure-- instead of searching for a replacement.

"Communities are here waiting to participate and get engaged. We want a clear process, we want a time frame, but mostly importantly we want that word transparency," said Xiong.

Hanson wasn't there Thursday and another meeting is scheduled again for Monday.
