February 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures

Preparing Career Ready Graduates
12 Years on the Job

HANSON'S IMPACT IS ACADEMIC, ENGAGEMENT, FACILITIES, EQUITY AND ACCESS AND FINANCIAL SUCCESS



After nearly 12 years as superintendent in Fresno Unified, Michael Hanson announced in December that his future plans with the district were to honor the terms of his contract until August.

Hanson said his greatest accomplishments during his time with Fresno Unified have been his focus on:

  • The board-adopted four overarching district-wide goals
  • Maintaining a balanced, sound budget
  • Ensuring equity and access for all students
  • Major facilities enhancements and new school construction projects
  • Developing vital partnerships and collaborations

In a video sent to all district employees Hanson said: "As I look back on our years of service together I am overwhelmed at what can be accomplished when people come together behind a common goal. And we have accomplished much. This lasting work has in fact changed the culture and trajectory of the city of Fresno."


Because of the work of Hanson and the district over the past decade, Fresno Unified has emerged as an education leader in a number of areas and has attracted national attention.

"Michael Hanson's legacy in Fresno is extensive, substantial, and long lasting," said Michael Casserly, executive director of the Council of the Great City Schools.

Hanson was named superintendent of the then academically and financially struggling Fresno Unified School District in July of 2005. Hanson said that through the "hard work and grace" of supportive employees, parents and community members, the district has overcome numerous challenges and made significant strides and academic gains.
District a Better Place
A few months back, longtime valley educator Marc Johnson reminded a full board room of a Yogi Berra quote, "If you don't know where you're going, you might end up somewhere else."
------
Office Manager is Welcoming First Contact at Kirk Elementary
Deborah Coronado is the much loved office manager at Kirk Elementary School and a finalist for an Excellence in Education award a year ago. She has worked for the district for 17 years and been office manager at Kirk since 2004.
Roosevelt Business Teacher is Right on the Money with Students
Roosevelt High School business teacher Linda Jean Voth was named Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship Global Teacher of the Year in November. In October she was honored with the Toastmasters International District 33 Communication and Leadership Award and in September the Marjaree Mason Center recognized her with a Top Ten Women and Leading Business Award.
------

District Honors Exemplary Employees


The district will honor 49 employees, nominated by their peers, during the annual Excellence in Education dinner Feb. 7.

From among the finalists, top employees will be announced in five categories: classified; elementary certificated (teachers, nurses, speech language pathologists and library media teachers); middle school certificated; high school certificated; and administrators.

One teacher and the classified and administrator winners will move on to Fresno County's Educator of the Year awards.

Administrator/Psychologist/School Counselor
Certificated, Elementary
Certificated, Middle School
Certificated, High School


------
Community Mentors Support Students
Sixteen-year-old Dianna lights up when describing the weekly routine with her mentor, Kelly Vang.
Message from Nathan Moore on Mentoring
Changing a Young Person's Life 1 1/2 Minutes at a Time
------
Patiño Students Excel at College Competition
Students from the district's new entrepreneurship high school are already making their mark as innovators.
Students Improve College Entrance Exam Scores with Free Tutorials
Fresno Unified high school students are taking advantage of new resources to help boost their SAT scores and expand their college options.
Discussions Underway to Move Design Science to City College
Plans are in the works for an even stronger partnership between Fresno Unified's Design Science Early College High School and Fresno City College.
------
Girls Win Two Wrestling Titles
Fresno Unified girls won individual titles in two weight classes at the district's championship wrestling tournament this past season, a sign of their increasing participation and skill in the traditionally male-dominated sport.
Athletics Elementary/Middle School Semester 1 Highlights
Athletics Elementary and Middle School Semester 1 sports highlights
High School sports results
List of high school sports results.
------

County Health Tips: 'Stomach Flu' more Common in Cold Months

A recent outbreak of illness causing fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in literally hundreds of students and staff at a local elementary school prompted me to discuss with you the public health aspects of gastroenteritis.

Commonly referred to as "stomach flu" or "food poisoning," gastroenteritis is unrelated to influenza (flu) or to any kind of poison.

Like influenza, gastroenteritis is caused by a variety of viruses and occurs more frequently during the colder months. However, these viruses cause illness by attacking our intestines rather than our respiratory tract, as is the case with influenza.

The most common gastroenteritis virus is Norovirus (with 19 to 21 million cases annually in the U.S.). Norovirus is the leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food in the Unites States and is extremely contagious, spreading rapidly by 1) eating or drinking contaminated foods or liquids; 2) touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus then touching your mouth; and 3) having close contact with someone who is infected, especially in close and closed-in spaces like daycare centers and schools.

Norovirus can persist on surfaces for days or weeks and survive some disinfectants. Critical in limiting the spread of the virus is:

  • Careful cleaning of exposed surfaces with bleach solution
  • Careful and frequent washing of hands with soap and water (hand sanitizers may not be effective)
  • Careful washing of fruits and vegetables and thorough cooking of seafood
  • Not preparing food for others for at least two to three days after any symptoms have cleared


There is no vaccine or cure for Norovirus, but most infected individuals recover completely after a few days. However, you must avoid dehydration, and you can aid recovery by:



You should consult your healthcare provider for:

  • Inability to keep liquids down for 24 hours
  • Vomiting blood
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • Fever over 102 F
  • Vomiting more than two days
  • Signs of dehydration


------
Health Centers Planned for Additional Schools in High-Need Areas
The district is moving forward on adding as many as seven school-based health centers in regions of the city where residents have the least access to health care.
Spanish | Hmong
------
Baird and Bullard Open new Buildings as the District Continues to Improve Facilities
Baird Middle School students returned from the winter break to a brand new academic building, featuring three standard classrooms, two science rooms, an ag science room and a fully equipped functional skills classroom for students with special needs.
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
