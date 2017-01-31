February 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures

12 Years on the Job HANSON'S IMPACT IS ACADEMIC, ENGAGEMENT, FACILITIES, EQUITY AND ACCESS AND FINANCIAL SUCCESS

After nearly 12 years as superintendent in Fresno Unified, Michael Hanson announced in December that his future plans with the district were to honor the terms of his contract until August.Hanson said his greatest accomplishments during his time with Fresno Unified have been his focus on:In a video sent to all district employees Hanson said: "As I look back on our years of service together I am overwhelmed at what can be accomplished when people come together behind a common goal. And we have accomplished much. This lasting work has in fact changed the culture and trajectory of the city of Fresno."Because of the work of Hanson and the district over the past decade, Fresno Unified has emerged as an education leader in a number of areas and has attracted national attention."Michael Hanson's legacy in Fresno is extensive, substantial, and long lasting," said Michael Casserly, executive director of the Council of the Great City Schools.Hanson was named superintendent of the then academically and financially struggling Fresno Unified School District in July of 2005. Hanson said that through the "hard work and grace" of supportive employees, parents and community members, the district has overcome numerous challenges and made significant strides and academic gains.------------The district will honor 49 employees, nominated by their peers, during the annual Excellence in Education dinner Feb. 7.From among the finalists, top employees will be announced in five categories: classified; elementary certificated (teachers, nurses, speech language pathologists and library media teachers); middle school certificated; high school certificated; and administrators.One teacher and the classified and administrator winners will move on to Fresno County's Educator of the Year awards.------------------------A recent outbreak of illness causing fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in literally hundreds of students and staff at a local elementary school prompted me to discuss with you the public health aspects of gastroenteritis.Commonly referred to as "stomach flu" or "food poisoning," gastroenteritis is unrelated to influenza (flu) or to any kind of poison.Like influenza, gastroenteritis is caused by a variety of viruses and occurs more frequently during the colder months. However, these viruses cause illness by attacking our intestines rather than our respiratory tract, as is the case with influenza.The most common gastroenteritis virus is Norovirus (with 19 to 21 million cases annually in the U.S.). Norovirus is the leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food in the Unites States and is extremely contagious, spreading rapidly by 1) eating or drinking contaminated foods or liquids; 2) touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus then touching your mouth; and 3) having close contact with someone who is infected, especially in close and closed-in spaces like daycare centers and schools.Norovirus can persist on surfaces for days or weeks and survive some disinfectants. Critical in limiting the spread of the virus is:There is no vaccine or cure for Norovirus, but most infected individuals recover completely after a few days. However, you must avoid dehydration, and you can aid recovery by:You should consult your healthcare provider for:------------