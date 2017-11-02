FRESNO

Fresno business focusing on STEM pathways for children

Knowledge is being passed on at Innoved in Northeast Fresno.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Knowledge is being passed on at Innoved in Northeast Fresno.

Student Diana Acosta said, "That we get to learn new things about coding, robotics."

Dozens of students got their weekly lessons about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Innoved is an enrichment center started by Dr. Ellie Honardoost, who quit her job and put all her savings in this business to pursue her mission.

"The world is evolving very quickly. Technology has completely changed, the landscape of what our kids need to know and we don't have the workforce that can teach that to children."



Dr. Honardoost said her center focuses on coding, design, and robotics-- the three legs of innovation. She believes training is needed now because jobs will become more automated.

"You and I competed with our neighborhood for a job. Our children are going to have to compete globally. So if you code for a living and a child in India codes for a living, who costs half as much as you do, you better be twice as good."

Dr. Honardoost said that starts by helping kids shift their mindset from being consumers to creators. While she has pursued her passion, she says it's been difficult shifting people's mindsets.

"We've been in Fresno 15 months and we're barely keeping our doors open. Parents are still investing more in athletics than they do academics."

Dr. Honardoost said America ranks among the lowest in the world for STEM education. As for her students like Liam Shinn, they have enjoyed the technology process.

"I like just doing all the projects because I don't think I can do this anywhere else."

Shinn's already on track if he wants to become a programmer in the future.

Dr. Honardoost said by engaging kids early in STEM learning, they will be able to inspire them to pursue careers that will hopefully stay here in the Valley and impact our community.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationtechnologyfresnochildrenFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Fresno State holds first ever Day of Giving campaign
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Southwest Fresno
Jury finds Eladio Zambrano guilty for the shooting and killing of his brother's girlfriend
More fresno
EDUCATION
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
President of the Philippines sends student a special message
Fresno State received a large donation to expand the engineering department
Sanger superintendent's request for early contract termination is still undecided
More Education
Top Stories
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
President Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Fed chair
Immigration status ruse used to scam elderly woman out of thousands of dollars
Police in Lemoore searching for woman connected to shooting that left 1 injured
Merced County escaped inmate taken back into custody
Clovis DMV preparing to re-open
Police arrest man suspected of opening fire, killing 3 people at Colorado Walmart
Suspects steal throw pillows, window shades, and even the dog bowl from brand new home
Show More
More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled
2 people injured in mobile home fire near Tulare
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Southwest Fresno
Police looking for suspects in fatal hit and run crash in Visalia
Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos