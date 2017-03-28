FRESNO

Fresno City College employees learning how to handle active shooter situations

Active shooter training for staff at Fresno City College is underway, and so is the hiring process of six new officers for the Community College District. (KFSN)


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Active shooter training for staff at Fresno City College is underway, and so is the hiring process of six new officers for the Community College District-- all precautions to protect local schools.

"Many of my concerns is that it is an open campus, anybody can come onto the campus and create chaos," said Evie Contreras, counselor.

This session comes the week after a Maryland High School student was turned into authorities for planning a mass shooting-- a reminder to schools nationwide, you can never be too prepared.

Police Chief Jose Flores teaches campus staff at Fresno City College to be proactive, and to always be familiar with their surroundings.

"You've identified exits, you've identified means of escape, you've identified weapons, you've done something to feel more at ease in the location you're at."

Chief Flores said if you cannot run or hide, be prepared to fight and know how to improvise weapons.

"I gave an example of a fire extinguisher because you can use it to spray them; you can use them to hit them as a club."

We asked student Jesus Ramos-Rodriguez how often he sees officers he said, "I come here Monday through Friday, so I see them pretty much every day."

The Chief said although they have a low crime rate, always be aware of warning signs and report any strange behavior.

"We have to make sure we are prepared to ensure that we are safe," said Contreras.
