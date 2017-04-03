EDUCATION

Fresno City College unveils 15 to Finish program to keep students on track

EMBED </>More News Videos

School officials say only 10 percent of first-time students enroll in 15 or more units and reach their academic goal in two years. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Staying on the right path and using time wisely - that's the message Fresno City College leaders are sending to students when it comes to getting a degree.

On Monday morning, FCC kicked off the "15 to Finish" initiative. The goal of the new program is to encourage students to take 15 units each semester in order to transfer to a university in two years.

"We're one of the regions in California that are doing this 15 to Finish initiative because we are an innovated college, and we want to provide something that's innovated for our students," Jaime Duran with the college explained.

Duran says only 10 percent of first-time students enroll in 15 or more units and they reach their academic goal in two years. While students who only take 12 units complete their studies in three years.

The school says this will help students transfer with a much higher success rate and in a more timely manner, but the focus isn't just on students transferring to a UC or CSU.

"But we're also focus on students who want to get an associate's degree or a certificate from Fresno City College," Duran said. "We offer a wide range of programs here that don't necessarily require transferring. We want to help to all students accomplish their goal."

Academic counselors were on hand to meet with students to develop an educational plan so they can see what their path would look like if they take 15 units every semester.

A number of students wanted to know how their work schedule or academic program would fit in.

"It really just depends on the workload of the student," student Tarot Norris said. "The way I'm taking my units specifically is that I wanted to work as well."

"I'm currently working as an LVN license vocational nurse," student Thanh Nguyen explained. "So, I want to have another year and a half to finish from LVN to RN. So, that way I came here to check it out."

FCC leaders say there is no change in tuition for the "15 to Finish" initiative and a full list of courses is offered with additional classes being added soon.
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresnofresno city collegeFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Valley students face off in Battle of the Books
Fresno Discovery Center unveils new exhibits after renovation
Clovis robotic teams prepare for international competition
Fresno State teams compete in mock trial in hopes of reaching national championship
More education
EDUCATION
Valley students face off in Battle of the Books
Teacher gives fake "spelling test" as April Fools' prank
SPONSORED: April 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
Fresno Unified holds historic Education Summit
More Education
Top Stories
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
Kings Co triple-fatal DUI suspect pleads not-guilty
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Blast on Russian subway kills 9; 2nd bomb is defused
Show More
Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service
Strong earthquake strikes in Botswana, Africa
6 injured in 3 vehicle crash on SB HWY 99 near Ashlan
3 dead after boiler explosion
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 04/03/17
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
More Video