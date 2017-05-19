Fresno City providing live stream for friends and family who can't attend graduation

It is graduation day for students at Fresno City College; hundreds are expected to get their associate's degree at Selland Arena. The class of 2017 at Fresno City College is 1,600 students strong, 570 will participate in Friday night's ceremony.Graduation starts at 6:30 p.m., it is open to the public and parking is $10.Friends and family who can't attend commencement can watch a live stream.There is also a commencement ceremony Friday night for Clovis Community College as well at Peoples Church on Cedar Avenue.