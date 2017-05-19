FRESNO

Fresno City providing live stream for friends and family who can't attend graduation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is graduation day for students at Fresno City College; hundreds are expected to get their associate's degree at Selland Arena. The class of 2017 at Fresno City College is 1,600 students strong, 570 will participate in Friday night's ceremony.

Graduation starts at 6:30 p.m., it is open to the public and parking is $10.

Friends and family who can't attend commencement can watch a live stream.

There is also a commencement ceremony Friday night for Clovis Community College as well at Peoples Church on Cedar Avenue.

Fresno City College Live Stream
Related Topics:
educationgradsgraduationtechnologyfresno city collegefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight
Frustrated business owners say Fresno's Chinatown left out of revitalization
Fresno leaders decide punishment for fare evaders before Bus Rapid Transit system rolls out
Valley businesses reaping benefits of Fidget Spinners toy craze
More fresno
EDUCATION
Children First: Finding Help and Hope; Suicide Prevention
English-learning students celebrate graduation from Merced CBET program
Former gang member gets Master's degree from Columbia
Coffee makers - they're not just for coffee anymore
More Education
Top Stories
Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Stanley Pipes found guilty of second degree murder of fiancée
Jury in Keith Foster trial goes home for the weekend
AMBER Alert: SFPD searching for 1-year-old boy, tan Toyota Corolla
$6.8M in 'synthetic heroin' seized in Fresno County drug bust
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight
Show More
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in child sexting case, could get years in prison
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Frustrated business owners say Fresno's Chinatown left out of revitalization
Tourist killed, 20 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos