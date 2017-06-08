Fresno County school bringing science text books to life with garden

The Quail Lake Garden is living proof that learning can be fun. Aubrey Nasalroad and her fellow second graders were hard at work in the garden. Not only do they know how to pick their vegetables they are getting their science lesson, one crop at a time."All of the things you see in our garden are tied to curriculum at different grade levels," said Kim Labosky, Principal.The garden doubles as a 4,000 square foot hands on learning space. You can find them planting and harvesting several crops including artichoke, string beans, and corn."They learn about seed dispersal and pollination. There's only so much you can do inside of the classroom so then they can see it first hand in the garden," said Heather Bridger, Science Instructional Support.The lesson does not stop at harvest, 100-percent of the cafeteria items go straight to compost bins all to be reused on the garden. The gardens sustainability can also be reflected in their farmers market sales which ads to their Ag business classes."This is really a community area from our custodians to our district office, everyone has been supportive and bought into this concept," said Labosky.