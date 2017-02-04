Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon

Dozens of high school students throughout Fresno County put their knowledge to the test to take part in the final event of this year's academic decathlon.All 38 school districts were represented at Central High School. The super quiz is the only event open to the public as teams with the highest scores looked for a bid to the state finals in March.This year, teams studied for days to answer questions dating back to World War 2."What I'm impressed with is that these kids are going to gain knowledge of World War 2 and all the sacrifices that our veterans made for us," an organizer said. "And if we don't want history to repeat itself, we need to be smart and these kids have gotten a great education through the academic decathlon."This is the 35th annual academic decathlon in Fresno County. Teams with the highest score will compete in the state decathlon next month.