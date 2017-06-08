Fresno elementary that serves students with severe disabilities opens first library in schools history

Addicott Principal Katrina Pleshe loves showing off the school's new library to parents."I love it! It actually is pretty amazing. I think it's pretty cool how they've adjusted it to everybody's needs and how we get to take some of this stuff home," said Toney Diaz, parent.Diaz and her daughter Dani got a look while listening to her favorite music.Diaz was happy to hear they have a new library filled with books and audio options that they can borrow and bring home. About 54 students that are medically fragile or have multiple disabilities attend the school, so learning comes in all different forms."Anything she can hear she will go right to it, so it helps us get her going on her feet and everything," said Diaz.This is the first time the school has had a library in its known history."We had a $3-million modernization, but one thing they didn't consider was the fact that Addicott has never had a library before," said Pleshe.Pleshe said they asked for funding and received it. However it wasn't enough to pay for expensive technology and books so she put out a call to schools. More than 20,000 books came in from schools that heard the call to help."I'm not going to lie-- we cried. Just to see that someone read the email and took it seriously. It was a humbling experience to see how many people cared about our small little school."A little school making a big impact, one book at a time.