Fresno State Chancellor issues tobacco ban that will start in the fall

Chancellor Timothy White issued an executive order to ban all smoke and tobacco products at every campus in the California State University system. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Smoking at Fresno State will no longer be allowed-- it's the big headline on campus this week after Chancellor Timothy White issued an executive order to ban all smoke and tobacco products at every campus in the California State University system.

"This now creates the environment that all students, regardless is they smoke or not, have access to a healthy environment they can study and grow in," said Vickie Krenz, Fresno State professor.

The ban, which goes into effect September 1st, includes traditional tobacco products like cigarettes, pipes, and cigars as well as vaping devices like e-cigarettes.

Galheil Dillard is an Ag business major and has been chewing tobacco for years but will no longer be allowed to dip on campus.

"It definitely does infringe on my personal liberties, it doesn't affect anyone but myself. It's hurting me, it's not hurting anyone around me, unlike second hand smoke, but that's why we have designated smoking areas here on campus."

Fresno State currently has two dozen designated areas for smokers on campus
but those areas will all be gone when students return to class next fall.

"I see someone smoking a cigarette just about every day, but it doesn't bother me because they're in their corner, they're in that secluded area that says they can smoke here," said Carlos Torres, Fresno State student.

The smoking ban will also include the Save Mart Center and Bulldog Stadium.

The details are still a bit cloudy-- so University President Joseph Castro intends to set up a task force to establish and carry out rules and regulations pertaining to the upcoming ban.

"Once that task force puts the implantation process in they're going to have to deal with these issues, especially at the Save Mart Center because we do host a lot of concerts there, but that's going to be the devil in the details on how all of that gets worked out," said Krenz.

Going tobacco free is a growing trend across the country. Smoking and tobacco products have been banned on UC campuses since 2014.
