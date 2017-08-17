FRESNO STATE

Fresno State President holds annual address to mark the start of new school year

EMBED </>More Videos

As Fresno State prepares to begin its 107th school year, the University President Joseph Castro held his annual address. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As Fresno State prepares to begin its 107th school year, the University President Joseph Castro held his annual address, announcing new investments to campus infrastructure as the college embarks on its 62nd academic year at Shaw and Cedar.

With 25,000 incoming students this fall and national tensions on the rise, faculty expressed their concerns about recent events in Charlottesville, and wanted to know what will be done to protect the campus, students, and staff from similar violence.

"I think the CSU, not just the President, the CSU needs to be a leader in denouncing white supremacy and violence and speech that promotes violence in certain groups of people," said Associate Professor Cristina Herrera.

President Castro's response to making sure free speech remains a safe environment at Fresno State during such a crucial time is putting together organized gatherings for people to exchange their views.

"Everybody has the opportunity to express their views, but we have to be careful to make sure that's done in a civil and respectful way, and I think it's important for us to model that."

Aside from staff questioning how to secure their campus this year, they said they were pleased to hear that $26-million will be invested into the schools infrastructure.

"As we focus again on our mission of student success, we want to make sure our facilities are modern and support the high aspirations our students and faculty have," said Castro.

The school said those investments will go toward modernizing their gyms and some of their oldest teaching spaces and includes a plan to modernize 12 of the most widely used classrooms by 2019.

The school also announced another change coming soon-- they will become a non-smoking campus along with all other California State Universities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationfresno stateback to schoolfresnoFresno StateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State professor who tweeted 'Trump must hang' will not return on campus for fall semester
Cal State Universities eliminating placement tests for math and English for incoming students
Tedford talks expectations, QB situation ahead of fall camp
Fresno State to retire Derek Carr's #4 Jersey
More fresno state
EDUCATION
Thousands of students head back to school in Sanger Unified
Fresno Unified board selects Bob Nelson as finalist in superintendent search
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
Merced Unified heads Back to School
More Education
Top Stories
Suspect arrested involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon: Call 1-877-353-0000 or text GEORGE to 80077
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
500 Club in Clovis temporarily closed by State Bureau of Gambling Control
Police operation underway after 'possible terrorist attack' south of Barcelona
Los Banos Elemenary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Barcelona attack
Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say
Show More
Smoke building over Yosemite as South Fork Fire continues to encroach on Wawona
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff at Port of LA
More News
Top Video
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
PG&E getting ready for solar eclipse which will cause solar power production to drop
Doctors at Valley Children's Hospital working to help woman with high risk pregnancies
Thousands of students head back to school in Sanger Unified
More Video