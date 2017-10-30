FRESNO STATE

Fresno State received a large donation to expand the engineering department

Thanks to a new partnership with Chevron, Fresno State will continue to grow as a leader in stem education (KFSN)

Fresno State is getting a huge jolt to its engineering program. Monday the school received a 450-thousand dollar donation to help expand the department.

Thanks to a new partnership with Chevron, Fresno State will continue to grow as a leader in stem education

"We have a very strong engineering ag and science and math program -- all three coming together so it will elevate the program...make us stronger for all of our students," said Fresno State President, Dr. Joseph Castro.

Monday representatives from Chevron presented Dr. Joseph Castro and the university a check for $450-thousand dollars. The donation will allow Fresno State to expand its engineering programs and to develop a process and control automation academy at the university. All students who complete the program will receive a special certificate.

"The funding we receive from Chevron will help us to develop materials and purchase equipment and mount this new certificate program that will enable our students to be more successful in preparing for jobs in the manufacturing industry," said Dr. Castro.

Students say this donation will enable engineering majors the opportunity to advance their skill set and be better prepared for life after graduation.

Engineering major, Elias Karan said, "You're not only learning theory in the classroom...you're actually doing some hands-on practical work and that's a great resume builder it's going to make our students and our graduates much more competitive especially in the valley."

Part of the money will also go to Fresno States College of Science and Mathematics Physics outreach program -- where engineering majors visit valley schools and educate potential future students.

"We serve largely the valley students so it's going to strengthen the valley because these students will get out there and become part of the next generation of leaders," said Dr. Castro.
