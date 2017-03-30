FRESNO STATE

Fresno State students vote no on fee to build new student union

Students on Tuesday began voting in a three day referendum to a $200 a semester fee to build a new 100,000 square foot student union in the center of campus. (KFSN)

Fresno State students have voted no on a $200 a semester fee to build a new 100,000 square foot student union in the center of campus officials said. The fee hike would not have kicked in until the project was done and the building opened.
The vote came out to 1,117 yes votes to 1,846 no. Officials said they needed 10-percent of the student population to vote to make this vote valid and since 10-percent did vote this is a valid vote.

The original plan proposed that the $80-million union would be built just south of the current student union.
Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
educationconstructionvotingfresno stateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO STATE
Sports Report: March 28, 2017
Local political expert talks about latest controversy involving Rep. Devin Nunes
Students at Fresno State to vote on whether a new $80-million student union will be built
'Dogs Start Spring Ball Under Tedford
More fresno state
EDUCATION
A Santa Barbara ballet company is dancing its way through Valley schools
Local elementary school students said goodbye to dozens of fish after releasing them into Shaver Lake
Students at Fresno State to vote on whether a new $80-million student union will be built
Fresno City College employees learning how to handle active shooter situations
More Education
Top Stories
DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford
North Carolina lawmakers vote to undo 'bathroom bill'
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Shooting investigation in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
8 Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
Show More
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care in Hemet, police say
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area murder suspect attempts to post $35M in property for bail
Governor, lawmakers propose plan that includes largest gas tax increase in state history to help repair roads
Poverello House receives $100,000 donation
Police: Man steals SUV with toddler, woman inside
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Photos