Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district

Two big decisions regarding leadership in the Fresno and Madera Unified School districts were announced Wednesday night.In Fresno, the school board appointed acting superintendent Bob Nelson to the interim job.This comes less than a month after board members fired Superintendent Michael Hanson. The buyout of his contract could cost the district up to $328,000.In Madera, the board voted unanimously to dismiss Superintendent Edward Gonzalez.It was standing room only with some members of the community watching the meeting from a screen set up outside.Several residents and parents in support of Gonzalez expressed their frustration at the podium.Gonzalez's contract wasn't up until June of next year.