EDUCATION

Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two big decisions regarding leadership in the Fresno and Madera Unified School districts were announced Wednesday night. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two big decisions regarding leadership in the Fresno and Madera Unified School districts were announced Wednesday night.

In Fresno, the school board appointed acting superintendent Bob Nelson to the interim job.

This comes less than a month after board members fired Superintendent Michael Hanson. The buyout of his contract could cost the district up to $328,000.

In Madera, the board voted unanimously to dismiss Superintendent Edward Gonzalez.

It was standing room only with some members of the community watching the meeting from a screen set up outside.

Several residents and parents in support of Gonzalez expressed their frustration at the podium.

Gonzalez's contract wasn't up until June of next year.
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districtfresnomadera countyfresno countyFresnoMaderaMadera CountyFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Madera Unified fires superintendent
Southeast Fresno 5th grader proves she is one of Fresno Unified's top spellers
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence breaks 50-50 tie
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
More Education
Top Stories
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Fresno police arrested man accused of hit and run that left a pedestrian dead
Co-workers remembering Fresno woman murdered at power plant in Fresno County
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes canceled for this weekend
Show More
Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain
Many families living near Oroville Dam still reluctant to move back home
Andrew Puzder says he's withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary
A dozen people protest outside Nunes' Visalia office
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Texas city
More News
Top Video
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Fresno police arrested man accused of hit and run that left a pedestrian dead
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
50th World Ag Expo: Day 2
More Video