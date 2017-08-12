FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Fresno Unified board holds private meeting to decide future superintendent

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Unified is zeroing in on a candidate for its open superintendent's job even as controversy swirls around the school board president Brooke Ashjian. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Unified is zeroing in on a candidate for its open superintendent's job even as controversy swirls around the school board president.

The board of trustees met in a closed door session in Downtown Fresno Saturday to discuss potential candidates. They've also scheduled a meeting for Sunday morning.

The district hasn't had an official superintendent since the board terminated Michael Hanson in January, although Bob Nelson stepped in as interim superintendent a little while later.

As the final candidates submit to their last interviews, the LGBT community is calling on board president Brooke Ashjian to resign because they believe he's made unacceptable comments aimed at them.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno unified school districtfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Growing number of civil rights groups calling for FUSD Board President to resign
Fresno Unified School Board President facing backlash from LGBT community after insensitive comments
Bullard High will have a brand new look just in time for the first day of school
UC Merced partnering up with Fresno schools to help increase African American student population
More fresno unified school district
EDUCATION
Fresno Unified School Board President facing backlash from LGBT community after insensitive comments
Visalia USD students head Back to School
4th grader in Fresno gives backpacks and supplies to school kids
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
More Education
Top Stories
Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville
Store manager injured during robbery at southeast Fresno El Pollo Loco
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes near VA rally
Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno
Gunfire strikes apartment complex near Fresno State
Fresno lawyer arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Cannabis company prepares to transform CA town
Growing number of civil rights groups calling for FUSD Board President to resign
Show More
Rising number of burglars using AC window units to force way into Valley homes
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder
Deadly Central Fresno shooting may have been in self-defense, police say
PG&E repairs power poles in West Central Fresno after car crash
More News
Top Video
Store manager injured during robbery at southeast Fresno El Pollo Loco
Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno
Fresno lawyer arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Growing number of civil rights groups calling for FUSD Board President to resign
More Video