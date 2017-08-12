Fresno Unified board holds private meeting to decide future superintendent

Fresno Unified is zeroing in on a candidate for its open superintendent's job even as controversy swirls around the school board president.The board of trustees met in a closed door session in Downtown Fresno Saturday to discuss potential candidates. They've also scheduled a meeting for Sunday morning.The district hasn't had an official superintendent since the board terminated Michael Hanson in January, although Bob Nelson stepped in as interim superintendent a little while later.As the final candidates submit to their last interviews, the LGBT community is calling on board president Brooke Ashjian to resign because they believe he's made unacceptable comments aimed at them.