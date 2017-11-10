Fresno Unified Board President still under fire for comments made about sex education

LGBT advocates are still upset over recent comments made by the President of the Fresno Unified School Board.A group of parents spoke out at Wednesday night's board meeting, once again asking why no action has been taken against Brooke Ashjian. He's been under fire, but also gained supporters ever since he spoke out about sex education.Speakers asked the board to strip him of his position.Last month, the board decided not to demote or censure him after a related discussion item appeared on the agenda.Tonya Stokes, who opposes Ashjian, said, "The board has not taken steps to lessen his victim impact, why are the students of our district held to a higher standard than our Board President?"Jerrod Westbrook, who supports Ashjian, said, "I don't believe that Mr. Ashjian's comments promote bullying, he was just making a statement."Opponents also held signs that read "72 days, no action"-- a reference to the number of days since they requested the board to discipline Ashjian.